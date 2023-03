Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We all have big dreams on what we would like our homes to look like but sometimes we need some help on turning those dreams into reality. Vicky Graf from Urbane Design Studio strives to design homes that are beautiful, functional, safe, and adaptable. For the GDS Home Show she is showing off a gorgeous master bathroom. If you need Vicky to make a beautiful design for your home, please visit urbanedesignstudio.com.