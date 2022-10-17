Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Tonight, we’ve got a let’s try it double feature with MYX Watermelon Moscato and Kassel Krafts. Emily Sotokoun from the Steve Shannon Show on 97ZOK is joining us to try out test out the drinks and crafts. The MYX Watermelon Moscato is a part of Nicki Minaj’s company MYX Fusions and it just hit stores a few months ago. They’re available in both single-serve and full size. We’re also trying out Kassel Krafts. Kassel Krafts are interactive crafts made by a single mom who wanted to combine learning and play for her kids. To try these for yourself check out kaselkrafts.com and myxfusions.com