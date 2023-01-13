Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

The Critics’ Choice Awards are this Sunday, January 15th and one of the nominees Michael Emerson is talking about his role on the hit tv show ‘EVIL’ and what the role means to him. Michael is most known for his role Ben Linus on ‘Lost’ where he won an Emmy for the role in 2009. Michael says that he enjoys playing villains because they typically have more depth to them and are more fun to play. He also says that he doesn’t have an acting bucket list and just plays roles as they come along.