Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

If you’re looking for yummy food in huge portions then look no further than Cruising Great Food and Spirits. Jen Sauber and Breanne Kowalski are here tonight to tell us all about their most recent location in Monroe Center, Il. Cruisin I39 is the 3rd and newest location for Cruising Great Food and Spirits. Both Jen and Breanne love working for Cruisin along with the food. Cruising Great Food and Spirits was even featured on America’s Best Restaurant. You can find Cruisin’ I39 at 5532 N Limestone Rd, Monroe Center, Il or you can check out all 3 locations on the website cruisingilberts.com. Jen and Breanne are also helping us make Vampire Kiss cocktails for Spirit Day. Make sure to check out our recipe below! Spirit Day is sponsored by Rush Creek Distilling located at 1501 W Diggins St, Harvard, IL.

Vampire Kiss

1 ½ oz Vanilla Vodka

1 oz Chambord (or any raspberry liqueur)

½ oz Cranberry Juice

1 ½ oz Champagne or Prosecco

Grenadine

Red Sanding Sugar

1. Our a tablespoon of grenadine on a plate and red sanding sugar on another. Dip the rim of your cocktail glass in the grenadine and rim with sanding sugar.

2. Add ice cubes to the red rimmed glass and then add vodka followed by Chambord and cranberry juice

3. Top drink with champagne or prosecco

4. Drizzle grenadine over the back of a spoon into glass to give “bloody effect. Enjoy

Sponsored By Rush Creek Distilling