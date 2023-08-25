Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This week of Tam on the Town, she is hitting up Culture Shock. The first thing she notices about this place is that it seems to have everything. They have records, clothes, books, and unique items. Taminique even hit up their records to get something for her sister. She talked to the owner Skyler as he explained the history of Culture Shock. He came up with the name when he thought that the city of Rockford could use a culture shock. He says that he tries to keep interesting things in the store so sometimes he gets recommendations for the store but if he sees something that just pops, he gets it for the store. If you have any vinyl records you are looking to get rid of, they also trade in records with half of their collection being new and half of it being used/trade. You can visit Culture Shock at 2239 Charles St, Rockford Il.