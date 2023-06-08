Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Starlight Theatre in Rockford just kicked off their Main Stage season with the hit musical Footloose. The cast of Footloose along with their director Amanda Jensen is giving us a taste of the show by performing ‘I’m Free’. This is Amanda’s Starlight directorial debut, and she is so excited to make her debut with Footloose. She shares such a personal connection with the show and with Starlight. Last season she was a part of 4 generations of Jensens involved with Starlight Theatre. She says that Starlight is really a family environment, and that one audition can change your life. Footloose will be at Starlight the week of June 7 and the week of July 16. You can purchase tickets by heading to rvcstarlight.ludus.com. Stay tuned every Thursday to get a look at all of the shows at Starlight this season.