The weather is getting warmer, and when you need a sweet treat, D.I.Yogurt in Loves Park can accommodate! Owner Melissa shows us all the different flavor combinations. Check out their dairy free options too! Throughout the month of May, you can get 10% off your concoction by mentioning Good Day Stateline!
D.I.Yogurt is located at 6128 E Riverside.
D.I.Yogurt Loves Park location is open just in time for summer
