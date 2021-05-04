D.I.Yogurt Loves Park location is open just in time for summer

Good Day Stateline
Posted: / Updated:

The weather is getting warmer, and when you need a sweet treat, D.I.Yogurt in Loves Park can accommodate! Owner Melissa shows us all the different flavor combinations. Check out their dairy free options too! Throughout the month of May, you can get 10% off your concoction by mentioning Good Day Stateline!
D.I.Yogurt is located at 6128 E Riverside.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

GDS Fire Dept. Coffee Giveaway

GDS Fire Dept. Coffee Giveaway
Michelle Abraham

Facebook Instagram YouTube