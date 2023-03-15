Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our next stop on the search for the Stateline’s Best Fish Fry is Da Catch Fish and Chicken in Belvidere. We’re chatting with Mo Awad, the owner of Da Catch Fish and Chicken Belvidere about why he believes they have the best fish fry in the Stateline. He’s serving up shrimp, catfish, and cod. Mo also explained their famous lemon pepper seasoning that gives them a signature taste. If you think that Da Catch Fish and Chicken Belvidere has the best fish in the Stateline then you can vote once an hour, every hour until 12pm on March 21st here.