Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Voting is important, so Dady Law Group is teaming up with League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford to host a Voter Registration Event! Sara Dady mentions that you can easily register to vote online but for those who would rather register in person, this event will be perfect for them. The event is being held this Saturday, October 21, 2023, from 9:00am-1:00pm at the Dady Law Group office located at 421 S Mulford Road, Suite 202 Rockford, Il. In addition to letting people know about the registration event, Sara also wants to remind people about who can vote in the state of Illinois. While most people may know that US citizens age 18+ can vote they might not know that US citizens who are 17 years old and will be 18 by the next election can also register to vote. Sara reminds us that the next election in Illinois will take place on March 19, 2024. She also shares that even US citizens who’ve had a felony charge or conviction can register to vote in Illinois. Sara explains that once those with felony charges or convictions have paid their debt to society they can vote again. For more information about Dady Law Group, make sure to head to their website at dadylawgroup.com.

Sponsored by Dady Law Group