Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

What’s a better summer treat than ice cream? Ice cream was the obvious choice for our next Stateline’s Best. We’re kicking it off in Rockton, Il with none other than Dairyhäus. Dairyhäus is a staple in the Stateline community, and they will be celebrating their 40th anniversary this year. Owner Brent Murray and team members Chris Corneiux and Natalie Zeiter are showing Michelle how to get a delicious scoop. Chris starts off by showing Michelle how they make their moose tracks ice cream, then Natalie teaches Michelle how to create the perfect cone. Finally, Brent shows Michelle how to get a nice big scoop into the cone. You can visit Dairyhäus at 113 E Main St, Rockton Il. You can also check them out online at dairyhausrockton.com. Dairyhäus also partners with grocery stores like Woodmans so there are many ways to enjoy their delicious ice cream. If you think Dairyhäus has the Stateline’s Best Ice Cream, you can vote once an hour every hour on each device here.