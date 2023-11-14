Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The 16th annual Dancing with the Rockford Stars is happening this weekend at the Tebala Event Center and Stacy Lidvall and Brian Temperley are with us to share how people can still be involved with the event even if they can’t make it. A big yet easy thing that everyone can do is to vote for their favorite couple on the Dancing with the Rockford Stars website. There are five couples in Dancing with the Rockford Stars along with the sponsors. People can also go to the website to donate and bid on the silent auction baskets. All the money goes to Family Counseling Services and allows them to offer their services to the people who need them most. You can check out the website at dancingwithrockfordstars.com.

Sponsored By Family Counseling Services