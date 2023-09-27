Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Dancing with the Stars had their season premiere last night as they made their return to live tv after exclusively being on Disney+ last year. The biggest moment of the season premiere was when they announced that they are renaming the Mirrorball Trophy the Len Goodman Trophy. Also tonight, a Build-A-Bear movie is coming out this holiday season called ‘Glisten and the Merry Mission’. The trailer was released today and the movie stars Julia Michaels, Dionne Warwick, Freddie Prinz Jr, Chevy Chase, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Michael Rappaport. It’s about Marzipan the elf who must save Christmas. The movie will come out on November 3. Finally, a replica of Shrek’s Swamp from the movie Shrek is being turned into an AirBnB. Starting on October 13, fans can request a free stay in the swamp which is in the Scottish Highlands. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.