Last night on ‘The Masked Singer’ the Doll was revealed to be iconic 80’s rocker Daniel ‘Dee’ Snider. Daniel actually revealed that he was originally asked to do the show in season one, but he didn’t believe it would be a hit, so he turned it down. He did share that the show was a lot of fun, and he was glad he participated. You can catch ‘The Masked Singer’ on Wednesday nights on FOX39.