Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Digital Creator and Artist Danny Casale also known as Cool Man Coffee Dan is sharing some of his inspiration behind his Dumb Dreams and Messy Hands exhibit. Danny says that he is a big advocate of learning by doing. He says that he didn’t learn best by reading textbooks or doing homework but by getting his hands messy. When he was in college, he picked up a camera and started filming music videos and short films around New York City. Danny shares that his art style is doodle based because his hands always wander, and they end up doodling something. He hopes that his artwork can resonate with someone. You can follow along with Dan on Instagram at @coolman.