Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Master Chef Jr judge Daphne Oz always has such a great time watching the Jr chefs give it their all in the kitchen so she is so excited for the Home for the Holidays special which will include a $25,000 grand prize and a Viking Kitchen Package for the winner. She says that the kids make her feel so inspired and she loves that the special highlights beautiful holiday cooking traditions. Daphne adds that these kids are passionate about being in the kitchen and some of their backstories are just incredible. You can check out the Home for the Holidays Master Chef Jr Special on FOX39 on December 10 and 11.