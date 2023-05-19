Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Marinelli Field used to be the home to so many minor league baseball teams in Rockford but recently has become neglected. David Aarvig shares the story of how he came to Marinelli Field to watch his son play a baseball game and he was struck by the rough state of the stadium. He knew he had to do something to help preserve an important part of Rockford’s history. David also wanted to show his sons what it means to take on a big project and to work hard on it. The grand reopening of the Marinelli Field is happening next week on May 26th and there will be an all-weekend high school baseball tournament. The rebuilding is made up of all volunteers but for those who would like to donate to the project you can head to www.givesendgo.com/MarinelliField.