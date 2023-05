Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Masked Singer had their season finale last night and both finalists were revealed! Macaw was unveiled as American Idol star David Archuleta. David gave a moving speech about how he has found his true self in the last few years. He also told us what he would tell his younger self if he got the chance. Make sure to tune in to the next season of The Masked Singer on FOX39.