Kicking things off tonight, Demi Lovato is bringing us her own holiday special called ‘A Very Demi Holiday Special’ on Roku on December 8. The special will also include celebrities like Paris Hilton, Trixie Mattel, Tiffany Haddish, Hailey Bieber, and Rich Eisen. Also tonight, Machine Gun Kelly offered Travis Kelce $500 thousand to quit the Kansas City Chiefs and to join the Browns. He also said that he would donate the same amount to his high school in Cleveland. Finally, SNL has some pretty exciting hosts and musical guests coming up starting off next week with Adam Driver and Olivia Rodrigo. SNL alum Kate McKinnon will be hosting on December 16 with Billie Eilish as the musical guest. You can check out these stories and more on our Instagram at GoodDayStateline.