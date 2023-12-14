Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2024 will be making an international debut. Ryan Seacrest will continue to host the show from New York, but K-Pop group New Jeans will be performing from South Korea and Ivy Queen will be performing from Puerto Rico. Also tonight, Anthony Anderson will be hosting the 2024 Emmys airing on Monday, January 15. He joked that he was happy to host after Taylor Swift wasn’t available. Finally, there were rumors that Beyonce and Rihanna might be in The Color Purple, but Oprah told the Hollywood Reporter that while she loves Beyonce and Rihanna, she never asked them to be in the movie because she was searching for the perfect actors for the story. You can check out these stories and more by heading to our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.