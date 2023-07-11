Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The trend of half hour sitcoms is starting to rise again, and director Ron Carlson is so excited about his new project called Alask’Car. The show is about a car dealership owner who is obsessed with making over the top commercials.

Ron says that he grew up seeing some pretty wild car dealership commercials and he couldn’t believe that nobody has made a show like this before. He shares that each episode gets crazier and crazier with the antics.

This project is special to him because he gets to work with his close friend Tom Arnold. They met when they were working on Dead Ant together and Ron says that there was no other choice for his leading man.

We don’t know when this show will become available due to the writer’s strike, but Ron Carlson is anticipating a possibility in the Fall of this year. We are definitely excited to see the final product.