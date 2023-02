Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Everyone in the Rockford area knows the IceHogs hockey team but do you know all the ways you can watch a Rockford IceHogs game? There are so many ways you can experience an IceHogs game with your family and friends from the sky deck to the club lounge. The IceHogs are hosting the Texas Stars this Friday night at the BMO Center, and you can get tickets at icehogs.com