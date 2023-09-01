Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Director of Marketing for the Rockford Public Library Bridget Finn is walking us through the Nordlof Center to show us spots that we might not have seen before. Bridget says that one of the best things about the Rockford Public Library is that they have a beautiful building with spaces to rent for events. She says that something a lot of people don’t realize is that when you have your event in the JR Sullivan Theater you also have access to everything backstage like their service shop, loading dock, and rehearsal spaces. Bridget also mentions that all the rooms can be set up for whatever your needs may be. For example, she says that sometimes people come in and set the space like a classroom and teach classes. One of the best parts about renting from the Nordlof Center are the competitive prices. Bridget says that they are very affordable and even more affordable for not-for-profit organizations. To learn more about the Rockford Public Library and the Nordlof Center, please check out their website at rockfordpubliclibrary.org.