It’s a common misconception that libraries are just for books, but the new Rockford Public Library is breaking down those misconceptions by reinventing what you can learn at the library. The new library will offer resources that can help people develop new skills. Bridget Finn, the marketing director for the Rockford Public Library is excited about impacting the local economy in a positive way. She says that there are so many courses and data bases that the library will offer to help people grow job skills with no risk. Anthony Scandroli from Scandroli Construction is proud that local and regional businesses have been able to pull off the construction of the library because it provides job opportunities and benefits the local economy.