Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sometimes when a food makes us feel sick it can be hard to tell whether it is a food allergy or intolerance. Biochemist and Scientific Director at YorkTest Laboratories Dr Gill Hart is sharing how we can tell if we have an allergy or an intolerance. One way to tell the difference between an allergy and intolerance is reaction time. Allergies tend to have much faster reaction times than intolerances. Dr Gill says that some people might not even know that they have an intolerance because the reaction is more chronic and long lasting. If you’re curious if have a food allergy or intolerance, you can check out YorkTest Laboratories’ IgG based food sensitivity test. You can learn more about the test by heading to their website yorktest.com/us.