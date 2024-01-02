Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We know you’re going to need some new tv to watch to kick off the new year and Hulu has a great series called ‘Black Cake.’ Black Cake Star Mia Isaac shares the details behind the series and some of her favorite memories from filming. Before starring in the series, she read the book and fell absolutely in love with it. She says that the book resonated deeply with her, and she thinks that a lot of people can relate to the story. One of her favorite memories from filming was getting to learn how to surf. When asked what her favorite costume from the show, she said that she loved a jumper she got to wear and even asked if she could keep it. You can check out all ‘Black Cake’ episodes right now on Hulu.