Halloween is such a huge holiday that is celebrated by millions, but do you know where Halloween came from? Senior editor for Travelzoo, Gabe Saglie is chatting with us from Ireland to tell us all about the origins of Halloween. Halloween started in Ireland and was used as a marker for the end of their calendar year. Back then, they believed that Halloween was the day where the veil between the spirit world and our world was the thinnest so ghosts would cross over for the night. Gabe also shared the similar traditions that we use today such as face masks on Halloween.