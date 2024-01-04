Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Hip Hop music hasn’t always been appropriate for children which is why Grammy nominated DJ Willy Wow strives to provide hip hop music that is made for kids. He believes that you can have child friendly hip hop that is just as energetic and exciting and regular hip hop. His new album focuses on hope, kid friendly activities, and having fun. DJ Willy Wow also wants to teach kids history like influential members of the community and the origins of hip hop. You can learn more about DJ Willy Wow by checking out his website djwillywow.com.