Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

You can’t go to the Wisconsin State Fair without trying a famous cream puff! Tess Kerksen is joining us in person tonight to give us a deep dive into the world of cream puffs. Tess explains that cream puffs have been included in the Wisconsin State Fair for almost 100 years. She states that around 400,000 cream puffs are made every year during the Wisconsin State Fair. Making them doesn’t take very long Tess says and she says that there are plenty for people to enjoy at the fair or on the go. Tess shares that cream puffs are best served fresh and cold. The cream puff was invented by the Wisconsin Bakers Association in 1924 to celebrate dairy in Wisconsin. Tess is also giving a demonstration on the best way to eat a cream puff. She shows us how she uses the top of the cream puff to scoop out some cream so that both sides have equal amounts of cream. To learn more about the Wisconsin State Fair, head to wistatefair.com.