Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

It’s time for another chat with Google to see what we’ve been searching for most! The new Spiderman move Spider-man: Across the Spider-Verse has been taking the world by storm. A lot of people have been wondering if there is a post credits scene in the film and there has been a huge uptick in searches for it. June also has been celebrating Pride and Juneteenth. Google Trends Expert Christina Basillio says that there is always an uptick in searches for the Trevor Project in June. She also says that people are still learning about Juneteenth so there are a lot of searches about what it means and its importance. Christina also talked about the current struggles with air quality and how it is affecting the country. Make sure to tune in next month to see what we search for in July!