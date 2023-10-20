Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Domingos En El Parque is hosting a big community event next weekend to commemorate the Day of the Dead. The event will be held on Sunday, October 29, 2023, from 2:00pm-8:30pm at UW Health. It is a free family community event which will include live music, food, vendors, dancers, ofrendas, kid activities, and more! There will also be a trunk or treat from 2:00pm-4:00pm with a parade and costume contest from 4:00-4:30pm. This is the 2nd year for the event and event coordinator Antonio Ramirez Jr is so excited for people to come out to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos and to learn more about Mexican culture. Antonio Ramirez Jr and Melissa Santillan encourage everyone to come out and have a great time! They are also helping us make Cinnamon Caramel Apples for Air Fry Day. Make sure to check out our recipe below.

Air Fryer Cinnamon Caramel Apples

INGREDIENTS

4 apples, peeled and sliced

1 Tbsp butter melted

½ tsp cinnamon

Caramel sauce

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine apples, melted butter, and cinnamon in a bowl.

Transfer to air fryer basket.

Air fry at 380 degrees F for 8-10 minutes or until the apples are tender.

Drizzle with Caramel and enjoy!