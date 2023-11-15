Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

One of the best things about the holiday season is that everyone gets into the giving spirit. That is why Tina Baumgartner is coordinating the Field of Friends event happening this Saturday, November 18, from 9:00am-3:00pm at the Holiday Inn Express Convention Center in Janesville, WI. They will be collecting donations of toys, diapers, wipes and more but there will also be a ton of fun activities like a 50/50 raffle and a picture with Santa. Tina mentions that over 40 amazing vendors have donated items to be raffled off. The vendors will also be selling items at the event and Tina says that it will be hard not to buy everything you see. All the proceeds will go to the Christmas Benefit for the Orfordville Childrens Christmas Benefit. Diapers and wipes are the most in need items but if someone wanted to donate money Tina says that they can accept that as well. To learn more about Field of Friends, check out their Facebook page at Field of Friends.

