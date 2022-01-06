Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
4°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Politics
International
Entertainment
Weird
Ask Eric
PR Newswire Press Releases
Send us your photos
Sign up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
Volunteer Winnebago County child advocates say risks of helping are worth the reward
Video
Top Stories
Rochelle man sentenced to 5 years for sexual abuse of a minor
Cases on the rise, but Rockford facing shortage of at-home COVID-19 test kits
Video
Machesney Park teachers deliver meals to students after COVID shuts down school
Video
Rockford native loses everything in Colorado wildfire
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Weather Radar
Candice’s Classroom
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
High School Sports Scores
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Nascar
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bears place quarterback Justin Fields on the COVID-19 reserve list
Top Stories
Rockford area basketball scores for Wednesday, January 5
E-Rabs notch their fifth NIC-10 win at Harlem
Video
J-Hawks pick up their first NIC-10 win of the season defeating Belvidere
Video
Boylan runs circles around sluggish Hononegah
Video
TV Schedule
Community
Stateline Quiz Bowl
BestReviews
Project Road Block
Calendar
Contests
Remarkable Women
Machine Shed Chef’s Corner
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Stateline Deals
The GDS Mug Society
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Don’t Forget to Mug Us!
Good Day Stateline
Posted:
Jan 6, 2022 / 06:04 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 6, 2022 / 03:35 PM CST
Don’t forget to come drop off your mug to be featured on the show!