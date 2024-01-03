Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

The Nicholas Conservatory continues to stay beautiful even after the holiday season is over with. You can still check out the Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway Display until Sunday, January 28, at 3:00pm. The exhibit features trains and trolleys that go all around as well as miniature Rockford landmarks. Operations manager of education and programs, Lyndi Toohill shares that they regularly switch out the train cars to keep everything new and in January they switch cars out for graffiti cars. Another amazing display closing this month is the All-Aglow Display. The All-Aglow Display is a free outdoor light display with over 300,000 lights. Lyndi says that the lights are on from dusk to dawn and donations are appreciated. The All-Aglow display ends on January 7. You can visit the Nicholas Conservatory at 1354 N 2nd St, Rockford Il. For more information on how you can check out the Sinnissippi Station Garden Railway Display, head to their website at nicholasconservatory.com.

