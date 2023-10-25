Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We couldn’t be more excited to have Dori Davis-Beck return for her fourth Halloween with Good Day Stateline! Tonight, she is showing off her carving skills again along with a pumpkin sweep game for Game Day. Dori has been lighting up her love for pumpkins for over 25 years and now she’s expanding into watermelons, culinary décor, and classes. She says that she didn’t realize her talent for carving until she had her oldest daughter. She is excited to be able to offer classes and workshops to help share her talent with others. Her website studiodori.com offers a ton of info about her services, events, and private classes. You can also give her a call at (262) 210-3751 for more information. Dori is also taking on Michelle in some Halloween trivia. If you know of any fun games you would like for us to play for Game Day, send us an email at gds@fox39.com!