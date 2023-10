Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We absolutely loved carving pumpkins with Dori and we can’t wait to continue the Halloween fun tomorrow! Tomorrow we’re talking Halloween candy, showing off Volo Museum’s Halloween movie cars, and making Spider Web Martini’s for Spirit Day. Speaking of Volo Museum, you still have time to answer our Fan of the Week Question on Facebook for your chance to win a family four-pack of tickets to the Volo Museum.