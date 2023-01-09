Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Prioritizing our health is so important but staying healthy can be tricky in the winter. Physician and TV personality, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe is sharing tips on how we can make prioritizing our health easier this year.

She expresses that having things like a plant-based diet, an exercise routine, and regular check-ups with our doctor can help us stay healthy and live to 100 years old. Dr. Contessa Metcalfe points out that this flu season has been the most aggressive in a long time.

To help combat this she suggests being proactive and taking medicine such as Oscillo to help fight off symptoms. For more information, check out oscillo.com.