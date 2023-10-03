Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

October is ADHD awareness month and about 7 million children and 23 million adults are diagnosed with ADHD but don’t receive proper treatment. Medical expert on ADHD Dr. Edward Hallowell and executive producer for ‘The Disruptors’ Nancy Armstrong is sharing the ways that ADHD can be looked at as a positive rather than a negative. Dr. Hallowell says that ADHD has been around for years but before we understood ADHD those people were just called dumb or lazy. Nancy has experience raising children with ADHD and she hopes that the documentary ‘The Disruptors’ will give viewers a better look into ADHD. Dr. Hallowell wants people to see that having ADHD can be seen as a positive thing especially in creative fields. You can watch the documentary now through October 6 on upsideofadhd.org.