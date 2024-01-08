Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

January is a popular time for people to take a break from drinking alcohol and Dr. George F. Koob from The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism is sharing his thoughts on how to recognize signs of binge drinking. He says that if you spent a lot of time drinking in excess during the holiday season then you might need to assess your drinking habits. If you or someone you know is struggling with an alcohol problem, then Dr. George Koob recommends reaching out to a primary care doctor or checking out resources at Rethinking Drinking. He also says that things like Dry January can be great for helping people identify drinking problems. Are you participating in Dry January? Let us know!