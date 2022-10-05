Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

Headaches and migraines are so common in the workplace today, but do you know how to manage them? We’re talking to Dr. Merle Diamond and Jenn Tardy as they give us tips on how to know what’s a headache or a migraine and how to manage them. Dr. Diamond tells us about the added symptoms of a migraine that make it different from a headache such as nausea and light sensitivity. She suggests preventative treatment like Qulipta for episodic migraines to stop migraines before they become debilitating. Jenn also shares a survey that says 66% of people who suffer from migraines feel that they can’t ask for help in the workplace because of the stigma surrounding them. Jenn suggests that people who suffer from migraines have a courageous talk with their employers about the accommodations needed to work with a migraine. For more information check out qulipta.com