Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Tomorrow is World Blood Donor Day and blood donation is as vital as ever, especially among young donors. Youtube star and family physician Dr. Mike is advocating for more positive experiences surrounding blood donation. He says that there has been a drop in young donors in the past ten years by 30%. Dr. Mike says that blood donation typically takes a dip during the summer which is a big problem because blood is needed every two seconds.

He teamed up with Abbott and Blood Centers of America to create a mixed reality experience to make giving blood easier. Dr. Mike is excited about this device because it is a great way to make giving blood a more relaxing and peaceful experience.

The way the device works is that the participant is immersed in a digital world, but they are still aware of their surroundings to make the donation safe. Abbott and Blood Centers of America created this device because they wanted to make donating more exciting and enjoyable for young people.

Dr. Mike believes that young people who are on the fence about donating blood could be pushed over the edge with a device like this. To learn more about the mixed reality device and where you can experience it, head to bethe1donor.com/mixedreality.