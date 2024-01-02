Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Sports Illustrated is celebrating 60 years of their swimsuit issue by adding rookie models. One of the models is retired University Associate Dean, 57-year-old Dr. Nina Cash. She says that the whole process took about a year, and it was a spur of the moment decision to apply. Dr. Nina Cash is a big believer in the ability to have an ‘encore career’ and trying new things later in life. She is proud to represent not only the Asian community but also the diabetic community. You can check out the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue for yourself this May.