Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

This Friday is World Sleep Day but unfortunately, too many Americans aren’t getting enough sleep. A study from the CDC states that more than 1 in 3 adults in the United States don’t get enough sleep. Dr. Steven Knauf is the vice president of Chiropractic and Compliance at the Joint Chiropractic, and he believes that getting chiropractic care can lead to a better night’s sleep. For more information, please visit thejoint.com.