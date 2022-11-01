Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

We’re here tonight with our social media expert Hope Linker Jobes talking about the rise of popularity in using Tik Tok for cooking inspiration. Hope walks us through reasons why she thinks Tik Tok is becoming so popular for recipes including the user-friendly aspects of Tik Tok like the search bar and short videos. She believes that Tik Tok can be a great place to find amazing comfort food recipes.

