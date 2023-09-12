Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off tonight, Drew Barrymore has found herself in some controversy. She is coming back to the studio to film new episodes of the Drew Barrymore Show despite the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. She explained on social media that her show is in compliance with the strike because she won’t be promoting any television or film. Also tonight, famous Pelaton instructor Cody Rigsby released his book today. It’s called ‘XOXO Cody’ and in it, he dives into what he does and doesn’t eat. Finally, it was announced that Jamie Lynn Spears will be on the new season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ Not only will she be dancing, but she will be donating her weekly salary to SAG-AFTRA and WGA during the strike. Check out these stories and more on our Instagram story at GoodDayStateline.