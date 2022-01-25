Skip to content
MyStateline.com
Rockford
1°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
National
Politics
International
Entertainment
Weird
Ask Eric
PR Newswire Press Releases
Send us your photos
Sign up for our Newsletter
Top Stories
Rock River Valley Blood Center giving free COVID-19 antibody testing for donors
Video
Top Stories
The SAT is going digital
Video
Rockford snow sculpting competition kicks off after fresh snow fall
Video
Rockford “museum scammer” really just raising money for his church
Video
Help the election process by becoming a Winnebago County election judge
Video
Weather
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Weather Radar
Candice’s Classroom
SkyTrack Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
High School Sports Scores
Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Nascar
The Big Game
Top Stories
Bears to hire Ryan Poles as next general manager, per reports
Top Stories
Aquin comes up short against #2 ranked Scales Mound
Video
Rockford East swimming greats finally meet
Video
Gould’s FG on final play gives 49ers 13-10 upset of Packers
Harlem captures Sectional bowling title, four NIC-10 teams advance to State
Video
TV Schedule
Community
Stateline Quiz Bowl
BestReviews
Project Road Block
Calendar
Contests
Remarkable Women
Machine Shed Chef’s Corner
Rosie’s Birthday Club
Morning Show
Good Day Stateline
Stateline Deals
The GDS Mug Society
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Nexstar Digital
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Drink an Irish Coffee on This Cold Day!
Good Day Stateline
Posted:
Jan 25, 2022 / 06:04 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2022 / 03:13 PM CST
Warm up tonight with some Irish Coffee; and tune in for Wine Wednesday tomorrow!