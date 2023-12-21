Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

We love a fun and easy holiday cocktail and tonight we're making Drunken Snowmen for Spirit Day. This drink is perfect for cozying up with your favorite Christmas movie.

Drunk Snowman

(makes 2)

2 cups Hot Chocolate

2 oz Baileys

2 oz Vodka

Vanilla Ice Cream Whipped Cream

1. In two individual glasses, scoop 2 scoops of ice cream into each

2. Combine baileys and vodka into a cocktail shaker filled with ice

3. Pour hot chocolate over ice cream, and pour cocktail mixture over

4. Top with whipped cream

