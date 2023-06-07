Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Kicking things off in the pop culture world, Dua Lipa had a big music win this week. A judge in L.A. ruled that she couldn’t have stolen from the song ‘Live Your Life’ because the song wasn’t performed enough for it to be stolen. We also got an inside look into Grey’s Anatomy when Katherine Heigl and Ellen Pompeo sat down for Variety Magazine to spill details about their time on the show. Lastly, a former Eyewitness News Sports Anchor Samantha Rivera made national news after she stopped a hockey fan from getting in her shot. Check out these stories and more by following us on Instagram at GoodDayStateline.