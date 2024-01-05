Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Lots of people receive air fryers for Christmas so they need some easy recipes to try it out. Tonight, we’re making super easy tortilla chips that anyone can make. These chips are crispy, salty, and yummy. It only takes three ingredients, and you will have a blast making them. Check out our recipe below.

Tortilla Chips

Ingredients

6 corn tortillas Each tortilla will make 6 to 8 chips depending on how you slice them.

Kosher salt to taste

cooking oil spray

Instructions

Spray both sides of each tortilla with cooking oil (You can also spray them after they have been cut. Both methods work).

Lay the tortillas in 1 stack. Use a knife or pizza cutter and cut the stack in half.

Then rotate the stack and cut again to make 4 pieces.

Then you will cut down the middle again, both horizontally and vertically to form 8 total chips per layer.

Sprinkle salt throughout the chips. You can add any additional seasonings if you wish.

Load the chips into the air fryer. Do not overcrowd the basket. Cook in batches if needed. Overcrowding will lead to some chips that taste stale.

Air fry the chips for 6 minutes on 370 degrees. I did not flip the chips.

Every air fryer brand will cook at different speeds so be sure to monitor your chips. The chips have finished cooking when they are golden brown, firm, and no longer pliable and flexible. You can also sample one chip to taste.