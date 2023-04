Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Our final stop on our search for the Stateline’s Best Brunch is Sophia’s Family Restaurant in Roscoe. Sophia’s Family Restaurant is family owned and they offer breakfast all day long. We’re trying out their avocado BLT omelet, Mediterranean steak skillet, strawberry crepes, and more. If you think that Sophia’s Family Restaurant has the best brunch in the Stateline, you can vote once an hour every hour until 12pm on April 11th here.