Rockford, Ill. (WTVO)—

Taminique loves to have fun so of course she had to check out Tilted 10 at the CherryVale Mall. She first hit the lanes at the bowling alley. Then she went to the arcade to play some games. Taminique loves that there is so much to do at Tilted 10. Taminique also couldn’t leave without checking out their food and drink options. She tried the garlic parm wings, chicken tenders, loaded tots, and she had the s’mores milkshake. She loved that the milkshake had the perfect blend of chocolate, vanilla, and marshmallow. She also had her very first BLT sandwich You can visit Tilted 10 inside the Cherryvale Mall at 7200 Harrison Ave, Rockford Il. You can also check them out online at tilted10.com.